Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y 105% Kapitalschutz Plus m. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.04.2023 - DE000PF995J9
16.04.23 21:25
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF995J9 Anleihe v.23(13.04.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.04.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF995J9 Anleihe v.23(13.04.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.04.2023: WARBN_06
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.04./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF995J9
|PF995J
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|06.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.