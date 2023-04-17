Das Instrument DE000PF995J9 Anleihe v.23(13.04.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.04.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF995J9 Anleihe v.23(13.04.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.04.2023: WARBN_06