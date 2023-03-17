Das Instrument DE000PF99329 Exp.Bon.A.Z17.03.28 APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99329 Exp.Bon.A.Z17.03.28 APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2023: WARBN_06