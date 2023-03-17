Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Express Bonus Airbag Zert. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.03.2023 - DE000PF99329
17.03.23 00:31
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99329 Exp.Bon.A.Z17.03.28 APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99329 Exp.Bon.A.Z17.03.28 APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.03./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99329
|PF9932
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.03.23
= Realtime
