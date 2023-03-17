Erweiterte Funktionen
Inflationsanleihe auf US Consum. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.03.2023 - DE000PD99MW8
17.03.23 00:31
Das Instrument DE000PD99MW8 Anleihe v.23(17.03.2026) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99MW8 Anleihe v.23(17.03.2026) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,50 $
|96,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|16.03./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99MW8
|PD99MW
|96,50 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,50 $
|0,00%
|10.03.23
= Realtime
