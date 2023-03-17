Erweiterte Funktionen
4,0 % Index-Anleihe mit Barrie. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.03.2023 - DE000LB3NV13
17.03.23 00:31
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3NV13 Index-Anl Bar 23(25) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3NV13 Index-Anl Bar 23(25) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.03./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3NV13
|LB3NV1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.03.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|14.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.