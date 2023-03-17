Das Instrument DE000LB3NV05 Index-Anl Bar 23(24) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3NV05 Index-Anl Bar 23(24) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2023: WARLB_01