5,0 % Index-Anleihe mit Barrie. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.03.2023 - DE000LB3NUZ5




17.03.23 00:31
Das Instrument DE000LB3NUZ5 Index-Anl Bar 23(24) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3NUZ5 Index-Anl Bar 23(24) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.03.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 16.03./07:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3NUZ5 LB3NUZ 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.03.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  14.03.23
  = Realtime
