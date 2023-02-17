Das Instrument DE000PD99LU4 Exp.Bon.Z17.05.29 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PD99LU4 Exp.Bon.Z17.05.29 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2023: WARBN_03