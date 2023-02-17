Erweiterte Funktionen
6Y 3M Express Bonus Zertifika. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2023 - DE000PD99LU4
17.02.23 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99LU4 Exp.Bon.Z17.05.29 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PD99LU4 Exp.Bon.Z17.05.29 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2023: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.02./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99LU4
|PD99LU
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|26.01.23
