Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Express Bonus Airbag Zert. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2023 - DE000PD99KV4
17.02.23 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99KV4 B.Exp.Airb.Z 17.02.28 ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PD99KV4 B.Exp.Airb.Z 17.02.28 ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2023: WARBN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.02./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99KV4
|PD99KV
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.