Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2023 - DE000HVB7F35
17.02.23 00:45
Das Instrument DE000HVB7F35 HVB EXP.PL 17.05.28 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7F35 HVB EXP.PL 17.05.28 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.02./23:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7F35
|HVB7F3
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.02.23
