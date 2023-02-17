Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2023 - DE000HVB7F35




17.02.23 00:45
Das Instrument DE000HVB7F35 HVB EXP.PL 17.05.28 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7F35 HVB EXP.PL 17.05.28 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2023: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 15.02./23:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7F35 HVB7F3 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  10.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  10.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
