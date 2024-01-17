Das Instrument DE000VM7EMK9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.24(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VM7EMK9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.24(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARVO_01_ITM