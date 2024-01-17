Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.01.2024 - DE000VM7EMK9
17.01.24 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VM7EMK9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.24(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VM7EMK9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.24(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARVO_01_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.01./16:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM7EMK9
|VM7EMK
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.