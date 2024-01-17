Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000VM7ELV8 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(24)ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VM7ELV8 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(24)ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARVO_02_ITM

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 17.01./10:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VM7ELV8 VM7ELV 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  15.01.24
Stuttgart 98,77 € -1,23%  09:45
  = Realtime
