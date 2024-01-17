Das Instrument DE000VM7ELV8 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(24)ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VM7ELV8 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(24)ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARVO_02_ITM