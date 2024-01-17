Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.01.2024 - DE000VM7ELV8
17.01.24 01:05
Das Instrument DE000VM7ELV8 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(24)ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VM7ELV8 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(24)ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARVO_02_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.01./10:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM7ELV8
|VM7ELV
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.24
|Stuttgart
|98,77 €
|-1,23%
|09:45
