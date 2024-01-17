Erweiterte Funktionen



17.01.24 01:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4RRG0 SpkKG MExpZp 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4RRG0 SpkKG MExpZp 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARLB_01

