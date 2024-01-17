Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.01.2024 - DE000LB4RRG0
17.01.24 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4RRG0 SpkKG MExpZp 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4RRG0 SpkKG MExpZp 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.01./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4RRG0
|LB4RRG
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
4,42
0,00%
1.000
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|12.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|12.01.24
