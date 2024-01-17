Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Eli L. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.01.2024 - DE000HVB8G90
17.01.24 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8G90 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)LLY WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8G90 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)LLY WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.01./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8G90
|HVB8G9
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.24
