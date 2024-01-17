Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect auf Eli L. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.01.2024 - DE000HVB8G90




17.01.24 01:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB8G90 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)LLY WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8G90 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)LLY WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.01.2024: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 16.01./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8G90 HVB8G9 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  15.01.24
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  15.01.24
  = Realtime
