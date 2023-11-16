Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.11.2023 - DE000HVB8EH3




16.11.23 00:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB8EH3 HVB EXP.PL 16.11.28 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.11.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8EH3 HVB EXP.PL 16.11.28 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.11.2023: WARUN_04

