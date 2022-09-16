Erweiterte Funktionen



16.09.22 00:04
Das Instrument DE000LB300D3 Deep-Exp-Z 24.11.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB300D3 Deep-Exp-Z 24.11.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.09.2022: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB300D3 LB300D 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  13.09.22
  = Realtime
