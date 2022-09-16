Erweiterte Funktionen
LEE S PHARMACEUTIC. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.09.2022 - DE000LB300C5
16.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB300C5 Deep-Exp-Z 24.11.2028 DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB300C5 Deep-Exp-Z 24.11.2028 DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.09.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,238 €
|0,248 €
|-0,01 €
|-4,03%
|22.04./09:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG5438W1116
|A12CU5
|0,35 $
|0,24 $
1.000
0,00%
1.010
0,00%
0,24
-4,03%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,23 €
|+0,88%
|15.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,234 €
|0,00%
|15.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,24 $
|-
|12.09.22
|Berlin
|0,238 €
|-4,03%
|15.09.22
