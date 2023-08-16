Erweiterte Funktionen



16.08.23 00:00
Das Instrument DE000VM0BUX6 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)ZAL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.08.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM0BUX6 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)ZAL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.08.2023: WARVO_07_ITM

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 15.08./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VM0BUX6 VM0BUX 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  14.08.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  14.08.23
