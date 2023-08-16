Das Instrument DE000VM0BTZ3 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)MSF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.08.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM0BTZ3 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)MSF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.08.2023: WARVO_07_ITM