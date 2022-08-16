Das Instrument DE000HVB6XU0 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.08.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6XU0 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.08.2022: WARUN_04