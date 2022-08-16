Das Instrument DE000HVB6X18 HVB EXP.CL 17.08.26 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.08.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6X18 HVB EXP.CL 17.08.26 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.08.2022: WARUN_01