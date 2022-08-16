Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf SMA. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.08.2022 - DE000HVB6WL1
15.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6WL1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)S92 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.08.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6WL1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)S92 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.08.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.08./19:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6WL1
|HVB6WL
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.08.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
