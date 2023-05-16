Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Lufthansa [Hy. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.05.2023 - DE000HVB7RH7
15.05.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7RH7 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7RH7 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.05.2023: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7RH7
|HVB7RH
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
