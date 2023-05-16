Das Instrument DE000HVB7RH7 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7RH7 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.05.2023: WARUN_02