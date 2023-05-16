Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.05.2023 - DE000HVB7R80




15.05.23 23:59
Das Instrument DE000HVB7R80 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.23(26)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7R80 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.23(26)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.05.2023: WARUN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7R80 HVB7R8 101,25 € 101,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  12.05.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  12.05.23
  = Realtime
