Flex Invest Zertifikat 04/2027 . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.05.2023 - DE000HVB7P90
15.05.23 23:59
Das Instrument DE000HVB7P90 HVB Flex Invest Zt.23(27) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7P90 HVB Flex Invest Zt.23(27) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.05.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.012,5 €
|1.012,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7P90
|HVB7P9
|1.013 €
|1.013 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|12.05.23
