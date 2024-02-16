Erweiterte Funktionen



Fixkupon Express auf EURO S. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.02.2024 - DE000KH5DB16




16.02.24 00:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000KH5DB16 EO-MTN 2024(27) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.02.2024: WARBA_04 The instrument DE000KH5DB16 EO-MTN 2024(27) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.02.2024: WARBA_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 15.02./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KH5DB16 KH5DB1 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  09.02.24
