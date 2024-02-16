Das Instrument DE000KH5DB16 EO-MTN 2024(27) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.02.2024: WARBA_04 The instrument DE000KH5DB16 EO-MTN 2024(27) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.02.2024: WARBA_04