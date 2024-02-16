Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express auf EURO S. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.02.2024 - DE000KH5DB16
16.02.24 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000KH5DB16 EO-MTN 2024(27) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.02.2024: WARBA_04 The instrument DE000KH5DB16 EO-MTN 2024(27) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.02.2024: WARBA_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH5DB16
|KH5DB1
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09.02.24
= Realtime
