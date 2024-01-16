Das Instrument DE000LB4S7Z7 Safe-Anl Cap 24(25.01.30) BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4S7Z7 Safe-Anl Cap 24(25.01.30) BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.01.2024: WARLB_01