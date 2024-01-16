Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.01.2024 - DE000LB4S7N3
16.01.24 00:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4S7N3 Safe-Anl Cap 24(28.01.28) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4S7N3 Safe-Anl Cap 24(28.01.28) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.01.2024: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4S7N3
|LB4S7N
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.01.24
= Realtime
