Das Instrument DE000LB4S7N3 Safe-Anl Cap 24(28.01.28) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4S7N3 Safe-Anl Cap 24(28.01.28) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.01.2024: WARLB_01