Das Instrument DE000HVB8H65 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.01.2024: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8H65 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.01.2024: WARUN_01