Erweiterte Funktionen
Flex Invest Zertifikat 01/2028 . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.01.2024 - DE000HVB8FY5
16.01.24 00:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8FY5 HVB Flex Inv.Z 17.01.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8FY5 HVB Flex Inv.Z 17.01.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.01.2024: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.017,5 €
|1.017,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8FY5
|HVB8FY
|1.018 €
|1.018 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.017,5 €
|0,00%
|12.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.017,5 €
|0,00%
|12.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.