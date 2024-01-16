Das Instrument DE000HVB8FY5 HVB Flex Inv.Z 17.01.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8FY5 HVB Flex Inv.Z 17.01.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.01.2024: WARUN_03