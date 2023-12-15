Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.12.2023 - DE000LB4QAC7




15.12.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4QAC7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.02.2030 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.12.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4QAC7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.02.2030 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.12.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Eilt: Historische Uran-Rallye startet - Kernenergie wird verdreifacht
Neuer 270% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 21.300% mit enCore Energy ($EU)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4QAC7 LB4QAC 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  11.12.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  12.12.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - 20 Mio. $ wurden zu mehreren Mrd. $ - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...