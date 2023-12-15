Das Instrument DE000BC0K5B3 Disc.Z 16.12.24 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.12.2023: WARBA_03 The instrument DE000BC0K5B3 Disc.Z 16.12.24 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.12.2023: WARBA_03