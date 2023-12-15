Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount- Zertifikat auf STOXX. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.12.2023 - DE000BC0K5B3
15.12.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BC0K5B3 Disc.Z 16.12.24 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.12.2023: WARBA_03 The instrument DE000BC0K5B3 Disc.Z 16.12.24 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.12.2023: WARBA_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|963,70 €
|963,70 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.12./18:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K5B3
|BC0K5B
|963,70 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|963,70 €
|0,00%
|08.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.