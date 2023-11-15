Das Instrument DE000VM4NHV4 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.11.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM4NHV4 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.11.2023: WARVO_07_ITM