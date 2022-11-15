Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Inf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.11.2022 - DE000HVB77K1
15.11.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB77K1 HVB EXP.PL 16.11.26 Infineon WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB77K1 HVB EXP.PL 16.11.26 Infineon WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.11.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB77K1
|HVB77K
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|17.10.22
