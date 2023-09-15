Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y 105% Kapitalschutz Plus m. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.09.2023 - DE000PD99ZS8
14.09.23 23:53
Das Instrument DE000PD99ZS8 Anleihe v.23(15.09.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.09.2023: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PD99ZS8 Anleihe v.23(15.09.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.09.2023: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.09./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99ZS8
|PD99ZS
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|08.09.23
