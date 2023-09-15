Das Instrument DE000PD99ZS8 Anleihe v.23(15.09.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.09.2023: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PD99ZS8 Anleihe v.23(15.09.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.09.2023: WARBN_05