Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf She. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.09.2022 - DE000LB3YV28
15.09.22 00:18
Das Instrument DE000LB3YV28 Deep-Exp-Z 26.11.2027 R6C0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3YV28 Deep-Exp-Z 26.11.2027 R6C0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.09.2022: WARLB_01
