Das Instrument DE000LB3YUJ6 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.12.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3YUJ6 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.12.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.09.2022: WARLB_01