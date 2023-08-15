Das Instrument DE000HVB81X6 HVB Best In Exp.15.10.29 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.08.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB81X6 HVB Best In Exp.15.10.29 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.08.2023: WARUN_03