Das Instrument DE000HVB80Y6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.08.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB80Y6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.08.2023: WARUN_03