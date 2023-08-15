Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.08.2023 - DE000HVB80Y6
14.08.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB80Y6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.08.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB80Y6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.08.2023: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB80Y6
|HVB80Y
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|11.08.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|11.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.