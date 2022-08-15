Das Instrument DE000LB3KP89 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.08.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3KP89 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.08.2022: WARLB_01