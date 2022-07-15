Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Fre. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.07.2022 - DE000LB3V906




15.07.22 00:03
Das Instrument DE000LB3V906 Deep-Exp-Z 22.09.2028 FRE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.07.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3V906 Deep-Exp-Z 22.09.2028 FRE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.07.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3V906 LB3V90 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  12.07.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  12.07.22
  = Realtime
