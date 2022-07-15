Das Instrument DE000LB3V8X6 Deep-Exp-Z 22.09.2028 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.07.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3V8X6 Deep-Exp-Z 22.09.2028 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.07.2022: WARLB_01