4Y 100% Kapitalschutz mit Ca. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2024 - DE000PN99FQ3
15.03.24 00:18
Das Instrument DE000PN99FQ3 Kapitals. 24/15.03.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2024: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PN99FQ3 Kapitals. 24/15.03.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2024: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.03./12:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99FQ3
|PN99FQ
|100,50 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|08.03.24
