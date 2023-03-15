Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Daim. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2023 - DE000VU3UZY7
15.03.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU3UZY7 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)DTG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2023: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VU3UZY7 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)DTG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2023: WARVO_01_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.03./16:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU3UZY7
|VU3UZY
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.03.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.02.23
