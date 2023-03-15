Erweiterte Funktionen



Protect Aktienanleihe auf Merc. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2023 - DE000VU3UZ27




15.03.23 00:19
Das Instrument DE000VU3UZ27 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2023: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VU3UZ27 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2023: WARVO_01_ITM

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 14.03./16:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU3UZ27 VU3UZ2 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13.03.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  27.02.23
  = Realtime
