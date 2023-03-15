Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Airbag Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.03.2023 - DE000HVB7JC5
15.03.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7JC5 HVB EXP.PL 17.03.28 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.03.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7JC5 HVB EXP.PL 17.03.28 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.03.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7JC5
|HVB7JC
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|10.03.23
= Realtime
