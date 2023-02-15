Das Instrument DE000VU2GUZ6 Protect Pro Aktie v.23(23)AIXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2023: WARVO_04_ITM The instrument DE000VU2GUZ6 Protect Pro Aktie v.23(23)AIXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2023: WARVO_04_ITM