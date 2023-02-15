Erweiterte Funktionen



15.02.23 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB39HC9 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2028 LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB39HC9 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2028 LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2023: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB39HC9 LB39HC 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  10.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  20.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
