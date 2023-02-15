Erweiterte Funktionen
DuoRendite Easy-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.02.2023 - DE000LB38NU1
15.02.23 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB38NU1 Easy AktAnl Duo 23(24-26) ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB38NU1 Easy AktAnl Duo 23(24-26) ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38NU1
|LB38NU
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|10.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|16.01.23
