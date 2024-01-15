Erweiterte Funktionen



14.01.24 22:51
Das Instrument DE000LB4RPZ4 Deep-Exp-Z 22.03.2030 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4RPZ4 Deep-Exp-Z 22.03.2030 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.01.2024: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4RPZ4 LB4RPZ 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  10.01.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  10.01.24
  = Realtime
