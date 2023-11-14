Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Top Plus Zertifikat auf N. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.11.2023 - DE000HVB8BJ5
14.11.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8BJ5 TOP PLUS ZERT. 16.11.26 NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.11.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8BJ5 TOP PLUS ZERT. 16.11.26 NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.11.2023: WARUN_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 $
|1.010 $
|- $
|0,00%
|12.11./21:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8BJ5
|HVB8BJ
|1.010 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 $
|0,00%
|10.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.